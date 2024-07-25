NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,761.12 or 0.99779891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.