O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $374.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.19. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

