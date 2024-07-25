O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $537.83 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

