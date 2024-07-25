O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

