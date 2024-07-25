O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The RMR Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The RMR Group by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

The RMR Group Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.