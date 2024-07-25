O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

NYSE OLN opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

