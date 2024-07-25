O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMR opened at $303.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.55 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $17.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

