O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 35,052 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,052 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

