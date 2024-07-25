Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.50

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 17218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.82).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £116.57 million, a P/E ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.93.

Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

