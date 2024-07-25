Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $215.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.50. 1,409,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,071. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average of $198.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

