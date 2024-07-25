Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 2,925,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

