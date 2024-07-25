Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 577,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,613,612 shares.The stock last traded at $91.91 and had previously closed at $90.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 173,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in Omnicom Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

