Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

