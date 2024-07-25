Oppenheimer Boosts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 252,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $597.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

