Oppenheimer Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $70.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.94.

BILL stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. BILL has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Analysts expect that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $163,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $95,702,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $59,341,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $49,509,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 14,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,907 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

