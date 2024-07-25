O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 207.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,050.71. The company had a trading volume of 558,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,183. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,044.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.10 by ($0.55). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

