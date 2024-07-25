Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $191.34. 406,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $197.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

