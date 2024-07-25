Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,863,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,923,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

