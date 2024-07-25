Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.08%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.03%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
