Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.08%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.03%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

