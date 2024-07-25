Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.24. 659,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,198. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

