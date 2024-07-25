Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

