Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Earnings Results

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,727. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

