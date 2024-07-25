Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.670 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PEB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. 1,772,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

