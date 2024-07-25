Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. 613,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,306,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.