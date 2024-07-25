PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
PMT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 116,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,692. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
