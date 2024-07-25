Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.11. 2,812,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,688. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

