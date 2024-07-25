Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 167,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,417. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

