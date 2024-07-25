Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.13

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 3488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Persimmon Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.9677 dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

