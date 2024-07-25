Piper Sandler Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

