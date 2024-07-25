Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.