Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

