Pitcairn Co. Buys 87 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.17. 609,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.