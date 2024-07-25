Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Marriott International stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.75. 1,355,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

