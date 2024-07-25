Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.09. 2,478,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

