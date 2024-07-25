Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,575,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 174.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Shares of REGN traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,064.19. The company had a trading volume of 525,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,491. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $723.56 and a 52 week high of $1,106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

