Pitcairn Co. Has $785,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,118 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 6,398,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,411. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.