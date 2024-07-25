Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,415,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,157. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

