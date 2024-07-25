Pitcairn Co. Invests $380,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,687. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

