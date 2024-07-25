Pitcairn Co. Makes New $406,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

