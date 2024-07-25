Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.41. 17,661,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,846,768. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

