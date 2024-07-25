Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Chord Energy stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 832,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,907. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.74.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

