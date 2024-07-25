Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,460 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

