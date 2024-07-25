Pitcairn Co. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.25. 211,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,109. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $160.38 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

