Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $46.32. 5,139,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.