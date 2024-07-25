Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 1,394,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,701. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

