Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 7,532,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,716,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 117,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 107,935 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

