Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-4.030 EPS.

Shares of PII traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.45. 742,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on PII shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

