POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.84

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

