PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $9.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011193 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

