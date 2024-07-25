PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $490.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.69.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

